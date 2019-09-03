Mother of Harrisburg homicide victim: ‘I think it was personal’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bethany Waiwada is heartbroken following the recent shooting on State Street that left her son dead in an alley.

Photo of Kyler Waiwada

“I think my soul left my body, ” Waiwada says.

Around 8:15 p.m. Friday, August 30, Harrisburg police were called to the 1800 block of State Street and discovered the body of Kyler Waiwada, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“I think it was personal,” Waiwada said, repeating, “I think it was personal. I think that I don’t ever think you could’ve got up on my son that close to shoot him like you did.”

Kyler is one of eight kids, six of them boys.

Though he was not living at home prior to his death due to disagreements with his mother, Waiwada said she never stopped loving him.

“As parents, we go through things with our children and sometimes we let those things last longer than they should,” she says. “I’ll take his compassion. I’ll take his smile. I’ll take his hugs. I’ll take his laughter.”

Though Waiwada lost her son, she wishes for her son’s memory to live on and that her son’s killer never forget the life that they took.

Police are still looking for the shooter and are seeking public assistance regarding information of the events that unfolded; contact Harrisburg police with any tips at 717-558-6900.