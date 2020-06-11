Mother of slain teen on arrest: “This is not justice”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The mother of a 14-year-old Harrisburg boy who was accidentally shot and killed by his friend is opening up about the latest developments in the case.

Police filed involuntary manslaughter charges against another 14-year-old for Tyrone Gibson’s death, and his mother isn’t’ happy.

“I’m never gonna see my son have any freaking kids — nothing, and you’re telling me this guy is going to get manslaughter — for my son?” asked Tyrone’s mother, Chiquita Reeves.

Her son was a bit of a sun drop.

“If you get to know Tyrone, you would love him. He’s funny. He liked to make people laugh. He danced a lot,” Reeves said.

Police said he was killed on May 26 after he was picked up by friends who had a stolen gun. When the owners chased after them in a car, Tyrone’s friend fired shots.

“Tyrone Gibson was completely innocent in this, and unbeknownst to the shooter, when he turned to fire — not intending to fire at anyone in particular, he hit his friend,” said District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Investigators said the shooter was distraught.

“He was contrite and horrified about what he’s done — not somebody that should be dealt with in the adult system,” Chardo said.

His horror is Reeves’ heartbreak. She believes that Tyrone’s friendship with his killer is being used as an excuse for leniency. She wonders what would have happened if he hit someone else.

“You put them in danger. It’s just the fact that my son got hit. So no, that was no accident. You still shot. You still tried to hurt somebody,” she said.

Chardo said there was no malice, no ill-intent — just a horrific mistake made by a young man.

“That’s why juveniles are dealt with differently. Guns are inherently dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing,” Chardo said.

One thing isn’t up for debate — the loss is senseless and excruciating.

“Any death is awful, but when you’ve got somebody with so much more life to live, it’s particularly heart wrenching,” Chardo said.

“That bullet might not have been meant for my kid, but it hit my kid. Where’s the justice, because ya’ll talking about justice — this boy is about to walk free. He gets to walk free, and my son is under the dirt right now,” Reeves said.

This entire crime was caught on security camera footage. Chardo said investigators reviewed tapes and were able to confirm the stories they heard in interviews with the suspect and witnesses.

Tyrone would have been a freshman at Harrisburg High School next year.

The name of Tyrone’s accused killer will not be released because he is a minor.