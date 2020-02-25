Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Dauphin County.

It happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. Monday on Allentown Boulevard and South Hill Drive in East Hanover Township.

State police say the motorcycle was traveling east on Allentown Boulevard and hit a Sedan that crossed into the eastbound lanes to make a left turn onto South Hill Drive.

The motorcycle driver, a 23-year-old man from Hummelstown died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The 67-year-old driver of the car was taken to the Hershey Medical Center but the severity of her injuries are unknown.

The motorcycle and Toyota Solara suffered disabling damage including multiple airbag deployments and were both towed from the scene.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.