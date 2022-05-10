HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police say they are investigating a late Monday night crash in Harrisburg involving a motorcyclist who was fleeing from officers.

Officers reported to the area of 18th and Paxton Streets around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say they tried to stop the motorcycle for a traffic violation, but the driver took off, running a red light and hitting a car. No one in the car was hurt.

Through the initial investigation, it was determined that the motorcyclist has a warrant out for a previous Driving Under the Influence (DUI).