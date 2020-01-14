Mulberry Street Bridge work to restrict some Harrisburg traffic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cameron Street in Harrisburg is reduced to a single lane in both directions where crews are working on the Mulberry Street Bridge.

Lane restrictions Tuesday will remain in place until 3 p.m., according to a PennDOT news release. Additional work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Mulberry Street is reduced to a single lane with flaggers controlling traffic, and left turns from Cameron Street northbound onto 10th Street westbound are prohibited during work hours.

A PennDOT crew is removing concrete from under the arch spanning Cameron Street, and from the top of the bridge piers along 10th Street westbound, and the two-way ramp from Mulberry Street to Cameron Street.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said a recent bridge inspection showed several places on the bridge where small sections of the concrete façade appeared to be loosening. He said the concrete is not in danger of falling, but the department is removing it as a precautionary measure.