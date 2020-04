HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound at Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/ Front Street has left all lanes closed.

Dispatch says the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on the George Wade Bridge in Dauphin County, Susquehannah Township.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen or if any injuries are involved.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.