UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-83 northbound, residual delays

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound has been cleared after causing delays approximately one mile north of Exit 28: PA-295 – Zions View/Strinestown Friday morning.

There are no reports of injury at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss