UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-83 northbound, residual delays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound has been cleared after causing delays approximately one mile north of Exit 28: PA-295 – Zions View/Strinestown Friday morning.
There are no reports of injury at this time.
by: Dylan AbadPosted: / Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound has been cleared after causing delays approximately one mile north of Exit 28: PA-295 – Zions View/Strinestown Friday morning.
There are no reports of injury at this time.