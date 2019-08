DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash on Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin is slowing the morning commute.

PennDOT reports there is a lane restriction near the exit for Route 225.

No additional details were immediately available.

There was no word on when the lane would reopen.

PennDOT traffic cameras show backups on Route 22/322 to the Clarks Ferry Bridge and on Route 225 to Peters Mountain.

—

