Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the northbound lanes of I-83 in Harrisburg at the South Bridge between Exit 43: 2nd St and Exit 44a: 13th St. PennDOT officials say the crash, involving a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle, happened around 4 a.m.

There is a lane restriction for the southbound lanes. At least one person was injured.

PennDOT says crews are working to reopen the road before 6 a.m., when heavy commuter traffic begins to form.

