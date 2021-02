HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck is causing delays on I-283 northbound at Exit 2 PA 441.

Multi vehicle crash on I-283 northbound at Exit 2 – PA 441. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) February 4, 2021

The left-hand lanes are closed as traffic is routed around the accident. Thee driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.