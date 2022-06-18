HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The longest-running annual Muslim convention is back in Harrisburg.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is expected to bring over 5,000 people to the Midstate.

Among the convention’s basic themes is a focus on the works required to avoid the catastrophic events of a third world war.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Organizers say this year’ discussion is about international peace and unity.

“This event is about building bridges between different spiritual systems. People of faith people of no faith, it’s hard to hate up close. So, we as a community believe that to love, you have to meet one another. So this is an event that gathers everyone together,” the national spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Amjad Mahmood Khan said.

The convention unites leaders and American Muslims in solving today’s multiple conflicts. The event is to feature guest speakers. Some of which are listed below

Wanda Williams, Mayor of Harrisburg

Stephanie Sun, Chairman, PA Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs

Sam Brownback, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom (2018-2021) —Ahmadiyya Muslim Humanitarian Award honoree

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut)

U.S. Congressman Tom Emmer (Republican, Minnesota, 6th District)

Nadine Maenza, Chair, U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (2021-22)

His Excellency Sidique Abou-Bakarr Wai, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the United States

The event runs through Sunday at the farm show complex.