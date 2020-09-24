NAACP hosting voter registration events in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A registration drive near the SMART Preschool at Kline Plaza looks to be hosted by the Greater Harrisburg NAACP along with several community partners this Saturday, Sept. 26.

The League of Women Voters and other organizations will be on-hand to assist with registration and provide guidance on mail-in ballots and voting at polling locations.

NAACP president Franklin Allen says one of his goals is to make sure people know their votes counts.

“We want people to understand the impact of their vote,” he said. “Their votes count at the state, federal and local level, and there is so much at stake, this November.”

Allen says they will host registration drives every weekend until the deadline.

Saturday’s event runs from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

