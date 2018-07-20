NACE endorses esports, music festival at Harrisburg University

The governing body of varsity esports is backing a two-day tournament at Harrisburg University.

The National Association of Collegiate Esports announced its official endorsement of the Harrisburg University Esports Tournament on Friday.

The HUE festival will match up 32 collegiate teams from colleges throughout the country. The teams will compete in Overwatch and League of Legends for a prize pool of $50,000.

The festival on Sept. 21-22 also will feature live concerts by national recording artists Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Atlas Genius and DJ Whipped Cream.

NACE executive director Michael Brooks said HUE will be the largest collegiate varsity esports tournament ever.

“This inaugural event takes competitive gaming to a whole new level,” Brooks said. “We are excited to see so many colleges come together in Harrisburg to compete in HU’s cutting-edge arena. It will be the ultimate spectator experience.”

The tournament quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will take place at Whitaker Center in front of a live audience of up to 700 people.

“We are proud to host an event of this magnitude in Harrisburg and having NACE behind it really speaks to the level of talent and the quality of the program we’ve got here,” Harrisburg University esports director Chad Smeltz said.

—

Online: www.huefest.com.