National club helping homeless people in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A motorcycle club is helping out people in need in Harrisburg.

Desert Knights of America Berks County traveled to the city Sunday afternoon to give out everything from hygiene products to tents and tarps on North Second Street.

Desert Knights is a group of veterans and supporters who serve as a support network to veterans and those in need, from the homeless to those with mental health troubles and other social issues.

“This always has been one of my things when I joined the motorcycle club, to help the unfortunate people out there and the homeless because I always feel it can happen to any one of us,” Desert Knight’s President Sensei said.

“It is about doing what we do,” Darrell Winter, who also enjoys helping the homeless, said. “Seeing a need and helping out where we can.”

The motorcycle club tries to do volunteer work like this every three months.