HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday in May

A few dozen prayerful Pennsylvanians observed the day at the State Capitol with songs and worship. It began in 1957 as a way to honor the role of religion in American life.

But, this year, organizers say is extra special because of the possibility that Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion may soon be overturned.

“There have been 53 million babies that have been lost because of abortion, and this is a chance to bring forth victory for that the Lord we believe and our nation,” director of the Pennsylvania Prayer Caucus Network Abby Abildness said.

This was one of several National Day of Prayer events that were held across the state.