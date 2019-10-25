National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — The DEA’s National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday.

Anyone can bring their unused or expired medication to one of the drug take-back locations for safe disposal. Medication can include prescription medication and over the counter medication.

The National Drug Enforcement Agency announced it will also allow for vaping cartridges and electronic, or “e-cigarettes,” to be collected at any of its locations during the event.

The Swatara Township Police Department will be at the Walmart, located at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township, in front of the store for easy drop-off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or find a location closer to you by visiting ddap.pa.gov.

This program is completely anonymous and no personal information is collected. They do suggest that you remove all labels on any prescription bottles prior to taking them to the drop off location.

All medications are accepted however, they will not be taking needles whether they’re used or unused. Liquids are acceptable if they are in a sealed container.

The drugs will be collected and then forwarded to the DEA for proper and safe disposal.

This program is a great way to ensure your medication does not end up in the wrong hands as well as in our waterways and landfills.

Since the inception of Pennsylvania’s drug take-back program in 2014, Pennsylvania has collected and destroyed 626,853 pounds of unwanted or unused medications. The Pennsylvania State Police has prescription drug take-back boxes at 65 stations that are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.