National Family Literacy Day encourages families to read together

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — National Family Literacy Day is encouraging families to read together, November 1.

National Family Literacy Day was passed by Congress back in 1994 to kick off November as National Literacy Month.

Special activities and events will take place across the country, encouraging families to read together all throughout the month. Schools, libraries, and other literacy organizations participate through read-a-thons, celebrity appearances, book drives, and more.

Family literacy is something that should be encouraged all year round, not just in November.

Reading together builds bonds and helps expand kids’ vocabularies and instill a love for a valuable life skill.

Families are encouraged to brainstorm ways they can keep their families engaged in reading on a regular basis.

So, find a story to read, and use the hashtag “Family Literacy Day” to share your quality family time on social media.