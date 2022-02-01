National Gun Violence Survivor’s Week in Harrisburg began with a candlelight vigil

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a top anti-violence organization, the gun death rate in the United States is 13 times higher than in other high-income countries.

Those gathered at the State Capitol honored victims and rallied for safer gun sense. The gathering was to mark the start of National Gun Violence Survivor’s Week.

Those who spoke say bullets have no name and never thought their lives would be forever changed by gun violence.

“I mean gun violence is everywhere in this country,” Gina Pelusi said.

Over 1,600 candles were lined up on the Capitol steps to represent a life that was lost to gun violence within the past year. This can leave traumatic and lingering effects for many.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“She was at home, it was a regular Thursday morning and she answered a knock at the door and in the end opened fire and shot her three times,” Pelusi said.

Gina Pelusi lost her mother eight years ago; she says from a convicted felon who should’ve never been able to have access to a gun. Pelusi uses what she’s been through to spark change in her community.

“I just felt like I needed to do something because I realized sharing my story not only did it honor my mom but it inspired others to get involved and it made people realize that this could happen to anyone,” Pelusi said.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America says gun violence can happen anywhere including area schools.

“It’s really terrifying that we’re expecting to come to school every day knowing that we can’t ensure our own safety we can’t ensure that we will come home that afternoon,” Lilly Frank said.

15-year old Lilly Frank says it’s terrifying and upsetting having to do so many active shooter scenarios on school grounds.

“We come here to learn, I come to school to take tests in history and learn so I can grow up and become an adult, I don’t come to school to be shot, and that’s not something that should be a standard,” Frank said.

“You know a lot of people say, we haven’t made a lot of progress well I would argue that we have we are having these dialogs that we were not having several years ago and I think that’s a testament to all of the people that are trying to raise awareness for this issue,” Pelusi said.