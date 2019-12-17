Nationwide ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ rallies to take place

Protesters with “Kremlin Annex” call to impeach President Donald Trump in Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Activists will gather at the state capitol as part of the nationwide Nobody is Above the Law rallies.

The rally is taking place on the night before the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on whether President Trump should be impeached.

Participants in Tuesday’s rally say they are hoping to send a message to lawmakers that no one, including the president, is above the law.

Those who will attend the event have stated that this is part of a large, grassroots effort to encourage Congress to hold President Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections.

Protestors are asking the House of Representatives to impeach the president and the Senate to ultimately remove him from office.

Participants in the rallies are using the hashtags not above the law and impeachment eve to engage people in the conversation surrounding the impeachment hearings.

A similar event will be held at the York County Administrative Center in York.

As for how state lawmakers feel about the impeachment process, eight of Pennsylvania’s nine Democratic House members support impeachment, and one is still undecided.

All nine Republicans have said they will vote against it. The rally is set to take place on the capitol steps at 5:30 p.m.