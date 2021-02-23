Natural gas leak closes elementary school in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An elementary school in Harrisburg was closed to in-person instruction Tuesday after a natural gas leak was detected.

According to a release from the Susquehanna Township School District, UGI, the Susquehanna Township School District Maintenance Department, and the Susquehanna Township Fire Department responded and have corrected the issue.

Staff members on site were evacuated and all parents and guardians have been notified.

Students will operate on a 2-hour delay schedule Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Transportation

will not be provided.