Nearly 1,700 volunteers unite to enhance the community at annual Day of Caring

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly 1,700 volunteers are scheduled to help kick off United Way of the Capital Region’s 2019 campaign Friday by participating in the 27th annual Day of Caring.

Dressed in “LIVE UNITED” T-shirts, volunteers from 81 companies will work on 125 projects to include painting, landscaping, the installation of smoke alarms in Harrisburg, and a major outdoor cleanup project in Allison Hill.

PNC Bank is the lead sponsor of this event, which is the largest one-day mobilization of volunteers in Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties.

“The United Way and its partner organizations are making a positive and measurable impact on the lives of Capital Region residents,” said Jim Hoehn, PNC regional president in Central Pennsylvania. “PNC is committed to helping improve the health, vitality and economic stability of the communities we serve. In addition to our longstanding sponsorship of Day of Caring activities, we have a strong presence at the day’s events which reflects our employees’ personal investment in strengthening our local communities.”

United Way of the Capital Region also announced a 2019 campaign goal of $10,000,579 at a breakfast, sponsored by Penn State Health and Wegmans, for Day of Caring volunteers.

“Now more than ever, United Way and our community are working together to improve life in the Capital Region,” said Timothy B. Fatzinger, United Way of the Capital Region president and CEO. “We’re helping individuals become self-sufficient through access to health care, basic needs services, school readiness, and workforce development.”

This year, donors who give $182 or more to United Way’s campaign are eligible to win one of four prizes: a 2020 Kia Soul S, donated by Turner Automotive; a $1,500 getaway courtesy of AAA Central Penn; $1,500 in groceries donated by Giant Food Stores; and a $1,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospitals.

For more information regarding United Way’s 2019 campaign or Day of Caring, visit uwcr.org or call 717-732-0700.