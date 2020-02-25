Nearly 400 used, seized vehicles to be auctioned at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly 400 used vehicles will be for sale Tuesday morning at Pennsylvania’s first auto auction of 2020, the Department of General Services announced.

It features vehicles seized by, or vehicles no longer used by, state law enforcement agencies.

The auction is at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville beginning at 10 a.m.

For sale will be vehicles seized by police that include a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, and a 2008 BMW 528XI.

Other vehicles for sale were previously used by state agencies. There is a large selection of trucks and SUVs, all-wheel-drive sedans, utility trucks and police cruises from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and other automakers.

Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check made payable to Manheim Keystone PA.

This is the first of six vehicle auctions this year. Last year the commonwealth sold more than 1,500 vehicles for more than $7million.

Online: DGS Auto Auction Information