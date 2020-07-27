Neighborhood Assistance Program now open for applications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Community and Economic Development is announcing that applications for the Neighborhood Assistance Program and the Neighborhood Assistance Program, Enterprise Zone Tax Credit are now open for the 2020-21 program year.

“By encouraging businesses to make impactful investments in their communities for worthy projects across the commonwealth, the Neighborhood Assistance Program plays an invaluable role in improving the lives of Pennsylvania residents,” said Sec. Davin. “By working together, we are building a bright future that unites our families, neighborhoods, and businesses.”

Applications for the 2020-21 program year will be accepted until August 31, 2020.

There will be a special emphasis on and priority given to projects that seek to address the critical problems that have arisen related to the pandemic and its aftermath, social justice and support for policy changing movements, and improving opportunities for marginalized populations during the pandemic for the 2020-21 program year.

The department will also prioritize any EZP projects that provide for the manufacturing of critical and necessary medical supplies such as masks, face shields, ventilators, and other similar products, or focus on job creation. EZP is an incentive program that provides tax credits to private companies investing in rehabilitating, expanding, or improving buildings or land located within designated enterprise zones.

NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems. NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community service, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veterans’ initiatives, and long-term revitalization.

NAP has served as a resource for nonprofits, businesses, and neighborhoods for more than 30 years. The goals of NAP are to promote community participation and collaboration among nonprofits, businesses, and residents while producing outcomes that assist a distressed area or the low-income population in a neighborhood.

For more information visit the Department of Community and Economic Development website.

