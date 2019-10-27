Neighborhood street named after Dauphin County attorney

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A street in Susquehanna Township has been re-named after the resident who helped integrate the neighborhood.

Harrisburg attorney Nathan Waters Jr. is well known for his work in the legal community for more than four decades.

Waters also was a science teacher in the Harrisburg School District, before he went to law school.

He says that was his most rewarding professional experience.

“I still think about it today,” said Waters. “That part of my life. It is something that I will always cherish.”



Waters was also the first African American solicitor for the City of Harrisburg and the school district.

Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick III was one of the driving forces behind turning the street that runs past Waters’ home into Nate Waters Lane.

“We have an opportunity to honor such a man who broke multiple glass ceilings,” said Hartwick. “To be the first to do something, he had to endure resistance and even racism to open the door for others to follow.”



Waters and his family were the first to integrate his Susquehanna Township neighborhood, in 1975.

He says that having a street named after him, that he will continue to drive on, is a humbling experience that will take some getting used to.

“Usually when a street is named after someone they are in the hole, and I feel good about someone recognizing some of the things that I may have done during my lifetime.”