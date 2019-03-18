Neighbors curious of plans for old Bishop McDevitt school building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - We're still waiting to hear what will become of the former Bishop McDevitt High School building in Harrisburg.

An investment group, William Penn Holdings, recently purchased the building at 2200 Market Street for $300,000. Calls seeking comment from the company were not returned.

Neighbors said the sale is a step in the right direction because the building has become a target for graffiti and vandalism since closing several years ago.

Lynda Shrum has lived across the street from the school for more than 14 years. She says that there has been talk of converting the school into an office building, either for the state or private industry.

"I didn't like to see it sitting empty and there is concern or wonderment of what is going to take place," Shrum said.

No development will take place until the city gives the green light.