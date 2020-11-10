Neighbors in Harrisburg and community leaders taking steps forward to address gang violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ronald Johnson released a video of a shooting that took place in his Zarker Street neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Johnson says people in the area were sitting outside enjoying the good weather when things took a dangerous turn.

“People were across the street working on a car and my elderly mother was on the front porch, getting fresh air,” said Johnson, “All of a sudden a couple of young guys get out of the car and start shooting.”

Johnson says his mother had to run in the house and take cover.

“It does not make sense for this to be a normal way of living,” said Johnson, “This has been happening for several months, but it has gotten worse in the past few weeks.”

Johnson has reached out to the police and has asked for a stronger presence. “We have been asking for a long time, for help,” said Johnson, “Let’s see what happens.”

Police have said most of the recent shootings are gang-related, and they plan on working with law enforcement agencies from local, state, and federal levels, to help address the violence.

TOP STORIES