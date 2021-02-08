Neighbors left reeling after Saturday evening shooting at Lower Paxton Township barbershop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township police responded to a call of shots fired at the GQ Barbershop on Locust Lane Saturday evening. Officers found a barber on the floor with several gunshot wounds. The barber was rushed to the hospital and had surgery. So far, no word on their condition.

Monday afternoon, people in the area were talking about what happened.

Peter Vella is a co-owner of CD Pizza that is next door. Vella says they didn’t hear any gunshots because they had the music playing in the restaurant.

“We looked outside,” said Vella. “And all of a sudden we saw police cars and SWAT teams, and they had drones in the air.”

Vella says he met the barber who was shot and says he hopes he makes a full recovery.

“This is something that shocked all of us,” said Vella. “This has never happened before.”

So far police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information, should contact Lower Paxton Police AT (717)-657-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through CRIMEWATCH.