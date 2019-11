HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A first-of-its-kind aircraft is now flying out of Harrisburg’s airport, a 50-seat regional aircraft flown by United.

What’s unique is that it has a first-class cabin, fewer overall seats and enough room for everyone’s carry-on luggage. Travelers will also have more legroom than any other 50-seat U.S. aircraft.

The jet will currently only be used for flights to and from Chicago only.