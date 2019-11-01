New, affordable housing coming to Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — New and affordable housing is coming to Steelton in Dauphin County.

County and local leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Frank S. Brown Townhouse Project.

The homes will be affordable, energy-efficient, and sold to low and moderate-income buyers.

There will be two units with a total of 12 townhouses for sale in the mid $9,000 range.

Homeowners will not have to pay property taxes for 10 years.

“The cost of housing has not gone down. Steelton Borough is an example of a community that really needs homeownership opportunities. About half of the population is in rent,” said Gary Lenker, Executive Director, Tri-County Housing Development Corporation.

The first phase, six townhouse units, is slated for completion in the spring of 2020.

If you’re interested in buying one contact the Tri-County Housing Development Corporation.