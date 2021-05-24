New arrest in murder case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Marshals Service arrested Justin Baez Ramos on the morning of Wednesday, May 12.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Ramos was wanted for the murder of Jorge Guillen Jr that took place on December 5, 2017. Guillen Jr. was shot and killed in the area of South 16th and Berryhill Streets.

Ramos was found and arrested in Houston, Texas and is currently awaiting arraignment in Pennsylvania on the charges of murder and one count of possession with intent to deliver.