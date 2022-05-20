HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Bridge Foundation is teaming up with The GIANT Company to create a community garden that will provide fresh produce to an area of Harrisburg considered a food desert.

The new community “Bleacher Garden” will be located at the headquarters of The Bridge Eco-Village, which is located at the old Bishop McDevitt High School. The goal is to provide food-insecure families with regular produce in the future.

Organizers hope the garden will yield more than 6,000 pounds of vegetables in the first year, enough to supply 120 families with 50 pounds each of fresh vegetables over the growing season. They hope that the yield will increase by about 25% over the next few years.

The garden is part of a mixed-use development in the works to transform the former high school into an eco-village where people can work, eat, and play.

The project has the support of the governor. It recently received a $4 million grant to help with development.

Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife are expected to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the garden Friday morning.

Learn more about The Bridge Eco-Village and the Bleacher Garden here.