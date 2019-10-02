New brief shows benefits of adult-use cannabis legalization

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislators and policy advocates will unveil a new policy brief that serves as a roadmap to safe, remunerative legalization of cannabis use for Pennsylvania that grows the economy and addresses over-incarceration.

The Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center will discuss the topic at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Capitol Media Center.

Speakers will talk about how legalization could address racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

Representative Dave Delloso will discuss his recently-introduced bill, HB1899, that would legalize adult-use cannabis and sell it through the state store system. The bill is co-sponsored by Representative Jordan Harris, who will also speak at the press conference.

