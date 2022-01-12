New bus route connects Middletown Amtrak station and Harrisburg airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Amtrak station in Middletown, Dauphin County, is getting a new service. For the first time, Capital Area Transit is adding a bus route that runs between the Middletown station and Harrisburg International Airport.

“There’s a direct stop when you leave the airport to get to the train station, and then when you leave the train station, right back to the airport. So that is our first attempt to really create a multimodal system. It’s pretty exciting,” said Richard Farr, executive director of the Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority.

The same route connects riders to downtown Harrisburg and the Penn State Harrisburg campus in Middletown.