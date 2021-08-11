New campaign on Second Street is shaking things up in Harrisburg this August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg is shaking things up this month. For those driving along Second Street, keep your eyes peeled so you don’t miss the giant milkshakes, which are part of the Shake It Up Harrisburg campaign to attract people to the city.

There are 25 six-foot-tall milkshakes and people are encouraged to take creative pictures and submit them on Facebook or Instagram using #ShakeItUpHBG. If your picture is chosen, you will win $500.

The effort began Monday, and so far, there have been more than 1,000 submissions and two winners.

“I thought it was a great idea to help bring foot traffic to downtown Harrisburg and keep people interested and keep it top of mind and a good way for people to get some free cash,” Ron Kamionka, of Shake It Up Harrisburg, said.

Shake It Up Harrisburg runs through August 28.