New community policing effort in Harrisburg set to launch in February

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police will launch its Community Services Division in February. Blake Lynch becomes the first civilian to lead a division in the police department.

He will supervise seven community service aids. Lynch says they will do a variety of things including helping build relationships with residents in the city and strengthen ties with non-profits and business owners.

“A lot of people feel more comfortable talking with civilians, instead of police officers,” Lynch said. “We want them to be able to reach some people that the police department can’t, so we can provide better services that may help build trust.”

Lynch says the community service aids don’t have to live in the city and their salary will be around $40,000. Lynch says applicants don’t have to have a college degree, but a strong commitment is a plus.

“We want people who are determined to build relationships,” Lynch said. “If they are successful in the field, it will help us build a stronger city across the board.”

Lynch says they will begin posting the community services aid position on the city’s website on Feb. 1.