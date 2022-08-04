HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg, along with PennDOT have made additional efforts to deter truck drivers from traveling downtown along Front Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A release from the city says that PennDOT has installed new signs along Front Street shortly passing Verbeke Street, which will warn drivers if their vehicles are 12 feet, six inches tall, that there is an upcoming bridge which will likely lead to the vehicle they are driving getting stuck under the bridge.

Photo from The City of Harrisburg

PennDOT, which owns and operates Front Street, has done this hoping to stop the nearly daily occurrence of tractor trailers not being able to clear the underpass. The bridge is owned by Amtrak, which trains use as a turnaround point.

There is also new signage located at the intersection of Front Street and Chesnut Street, which is the last place for trucks to turn to avoid the bridge.

The signs state that any vehicle that is over 12 feet, six inches is strictly prohibited. Drivers who drive under the ridge are liable to be fined up to $500, according to PennDOT.

As a last resort, Truck drivers traveling south on Front Street are urged to turn onto Forster Street or the Harvey Taylor Bridge, Market Street or the Market Street Bridge, or Chestnut Street.