New legislation aims to protect natural hair in public spaces

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, three state lawmakers are unveiling legislation to protect natural hair in the workplace, and schools, and beyond.

Hairstyles like braids, twists, locks, cornrows and more are the center of the “Crown Act.”

House Bill 2725 and Senate Bill 964 would fight discrimination against black and brown people who wear their natural hair, by clarifying the definition of race to include traits historically associated with race, like these hairstyles.

According to State Senator Vincent Hughes, who serves in Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, this legislation stems from an incident last year in New Jersey, where a high school wrestler was forced to either forfeit his match or publicly shave his dreadlocks.

The video of him having his head shaved went viral, and since then seven states, including New Jersey, have enacted Crown Act Legislation.