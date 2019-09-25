New legislation looks to replace ‘General Assistance’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrats in the Pennsylvania House and Senate are pushing a pair of bills to replace the General Assistance program, which ended in early August.

​General Assistance provided about $200 per month to more than 11,000 Pennsylvanians temporarily unable to work, due to disabilities, treatment for addiction, or fleeing domestic abuse.​​

House Bill 1709 and Senate Bill 799 have been introduced to replace the program.​​

“Eleven thousand Pennsylvanians are no longer able to pay their utility bills, buy life-saving medication, or take public transit to their doctor’s appointments, their caseworker’s offices, or their houses of worship. On August first, eleven thousand Pennsylvanians’ lives were put on the line,” said Jennifer Wolff, Program & Policy Associate for the Pennsylvania Health Access Network.​​

House Bill 33 was signed into law earlier this year, ending the program.​​

“House Republicans support and continue to fund programs and services helping those in need. The general assistance program was eliminated to ensure proper funding levels for programs that do the most good for the neediest Pennsylvanians, while also being truly accountable to the taxpayers. For those reasons we applauded Governor Wolf for signing the elimination into law,” said Mike Straub, House Republican Spokesman.​