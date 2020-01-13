New legislation to reduce prescription drug prices

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. The Trump administration is moving ahead with its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State lawmakers say prescription drug costs have gotten out of control for Pennsylvanians and they’re unveiling a solution.

A special board for prescription drug affordability will be announced Monday, January 13, in hopes of bringing help to those who need it most.

Representative Dan Frankel will announce the introduction of legislation that would directly address out-of-control drug prices by creating a new Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Pennsylvania.

Frankel will be joined by advocates, and people impacted by high drug prices at a press conference to discuss how critical it is for Pennsylvania’s legislature to take quick action on high drug prices.

According to a recent study, Pennsylvanians are struggling to afford the prescription drugs they need, often cutting pills in half, skipping doses, leaving unfilled prescriptions at the pharmacy, or choosing between medications and necessities like food, rent, or utilities.

The proposed Prescription Drug Affordability Board represents a solution to the drug price crisis that would give both lawmakers and the public greater insight into how drugs are priced, investigate how specific drug prices impact Pennsylvanians, and create a mechanism to reduce what people pay for their medications.

The press conference will take place at noon in the Pennsylvania State Capitol Media Room.