New mural painted in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg has another beautiful mural.

This new mural is located on Strawberry Square, Pennsylvania artist Ali Williams created it, a huge heart with the message of spreading love and kindness. Verizon was the one who covered the cost.

“We hope that when people see it, they’re inspired to go and do kind acts, to pay it forward, and just generally be kind people and help where they can, when they can and the best they can” Verzion Affairs Manager Robert McGuckin said.

Harrisburg joins 21 other cities to add a mural that shares an uplifting message during the holidays.