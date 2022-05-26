HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg has five new police officers after they were sworn in on Thursday morning. The ceremony marks a step forward in easing the staffing shortages the department has been facing.

Police Commissioner Thomas Carter says police departments across the nation are having the same problems. Mayor Wanda Williams says the goal is to get the new officers out in the community to get more involved.

Courtesy of abc27’s Jeremiah Marshall

“It’s important that you know who you are representing and it’s important that you are out there on the street making sure that you know what community that you are in, what street you’re in. And so they’re going to have to learn that whole process and that’s going to take a while and I encourage them to learn that,” Mayor Williams said.

At the ceremony, there were also several awards for life-saving, bravery, and heroism presented along with the 2021 Officer of the Year award.