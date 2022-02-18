New orthopaedic injury clinic opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC announced on Friday, Feb. 18 that a new orthopaedic injury clinic has opened in Harrirsburg.

The clinic is equipped with the latest diagnostic technology to help patients with immediate care needs such as bone, joint, and muscle injuries, acute back or neck pain, broken bones, and sports-related injuries.

“UPMC Walk-In Orthopaedic Injury Clinic is staffed with well-trained certified providers to treat orthopaedic injuries. The clinic enables us to respond to orthopaedic health concerns more quickly, resulting in not only exceptional patient care but also help with any capacity issues faced at the hospitals, particularly the emergency rooms, given the pandemic”, Dr. John Grandrimo, Orthopaedic Surgeon with Arlington Orthopedics-UPMC said.

The clinic is located at 820 Sir Thomas Court and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

