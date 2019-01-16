New owner hopes to breathe life into Harrisburg shopping center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg's first suburban-style shopping center is expected to get some new additions.

New York-based Nassimi Realty purchased Kline Plaza last month for $8.7 million, according to Dauphin County property records.

The shopping center near Harrisburg High School has seen better days since it was built in 1950. Several stores are empty.

Nassimi Realty plans to focus on signing discount-oriented retailers.

Neighbors have a few other ideas in mind.

"Someplace for the people to get out of the cold would be nice, something that serves coffee, where you could just sit down and wait on the bus," Marvin Chivis said.

"More restaurants, a good family restaurant, you know, like the Country Buffet or something similar to that," John Murry said. "I think people would enjoy something like that."

The company has not said when it expects to have all the empty stores filled.