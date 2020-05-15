New PETA bus ad proclaims “A Burger Stops a Beating Heart”

HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM) — It’s National Burger Month, so PETA has plastered local buses with ads that say, “A Burger Stops a Beating Heart.”

PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says these ads come as “Pennsylvania reports the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Like swine flu, bird flu, and SARS, COVID-19 has been linked to eating animals—and so have heart disease, diabetes, strokes, and cancer. Veggie burgers, however, spare gentle cows immense suffering: In today’s meat industry, cows spend their lives on filthy feedlots, are trucked in all weather extremes to slaughterhouses, and are strung up by one leg and their throats slit, sometimes while they’re still conscious.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, PETA has protested slaughterhouses, launched a full-page newspaper ad campaign urging everyone to go vegan, and bought stock in slaughter companies to urge them to start producing exclusively vegan meats.

“Now more than ever, we must all take responsibility by taking a good look at what, or who, is on our plate,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “A veggie burger never started a pandemic, and PETA is eager to help everyone keep their hearts and their communities healthy by going vegan.”

PETA’s website includes many reasources including a list of vegan-friendly restaurant chains that are still offering takeout during the pandemic.

For more information, visit PETA.org.

Top Stories:

Fatal crash in West Manchester Township

President Trump visits distribution center, speaks on Pennsylvania closure: ‘No you can’t do that’

President Trump visits distribution center, speaks on Pennsylvania closure: ‘No you can’t do that’