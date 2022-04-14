HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — M&T Bank is teaming up with Harrisburg University to support small businesses.

M&T announced a new innovation lab that focuses on business owners of color. The six-week program will give businesses more resources to grow and the chance to win a $5,000 grant from M&T with a “Shark Tank” style competition.

“Based on their passion around this subject, we are going to have the best possible support team in place for helping budding entrepreneurs catapult them closer to their business goals,” M&T Bank Regional President, Nora Habig said.

Business owners in Harrisburg can apply through April 25. Their business has to be less than three years old and make less than $350,000.