New restaurants come to bring soul to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More soul and flavor is coming to Harrisburg thanks to two Midstate restaurants.

Porter’s House is opening a new location on North Sixth Street near Maclay Street. It serves Jamaican cuisine at the Broad Street Market but that’s only four days a week.

The new restaurant will be open every day! However, an opening date is still to be determined.

Its owner knows it will be difficult expanding during a pandemic but she’s ready.

“Scary but excited,” Owner Nadine Graham said. “We will have the same variety but more added to it because I have been wanting to add more to it.”

Nyree’s Restaurant and Lounge is also coming to Harrisburg. It’ll be opening its second location in the Midstate on North Second Street at the former Bridge’s Social Club.

It serves its flair on soul and will be opening in the next two weeks and will feature live music.