HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg leaders came together to discus a new survey for area businesses on Tuesday morning. The goal of the survey, which is focused on equity, inclusion, and diversity, is to create a positive impact on the work environments in the community.

“The overall goal for the study is to identify the City’s contracting shortfalls as it relates to diversity supplier participation,” said Hillary Greene, Procurement Services Manager for the city. “We’ll then be able to establish a basis for introducing legislation to mirror the true availability of diverse service providers and suppliers in the City’s region of study.”

Businesses in the Capital Region, which includes Dauphin, York, Lancaster, Adams and Cumberland counties, are asked to participate in the disparity study survey by clicking here and answering 23 questions. Among the questions includes whether the business is owned by women, or is minority, veteran, disabled, or LGBTQ-owned.

“Essentially, the city is committed to giving every minority-run business the same opportunity to find success working with Harrisburg government as anyone else,” said Matthew Maisel, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg.

According to the release, the study will encompass all areas of the City of Harrisburg government, not just public works projects like construction.

“When you utilize a diverse group of purchasing practices you get a better return in your invest and it also opens opportunity to businesses within the city for enterprise efforts,” said Marita Kelly, finance director for City of Harrisburg.

The cost of the study is $250,000 and all information gathered will be confidential and use for statistical purposes only.