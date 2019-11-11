New Swatara commissioner talks about stressful election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shaela Ellis says she is looking forward to serving Swatara Township where she has spent most of her life, but she says election night and the days that followed created a lot of uncertainty.

“At first, the unofficial numbers came in and I was second,” Ellis said. “Then 20 minutes later, absentee ballots were counted and I was out of the running by six votes.”

Ellis, the daughter of board president Tom Connolly, was one of six candidates running for three board seats. On Friday, when all votes were recounted, Ellis finished third.

A Dauphin County spokesperson says absentee ballots were initially miscounted at the polling precinct but recounted again, which is standard

procedure.

Officials say there were no other voting calculation errors in the county.

Ellis says she is looking forward to serving with her father and helping Swatara Township move forward.

