New TSA procedures in place at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg International Airport is ready for summer travel with new procedures in place.

Instead of handing your boarding pass, you will scan it yourself. If you’re wearing a mask, a TSA officer will ask you to pull it down for just a moment to verify your ID.

Instead of putting your wallet or cell phone in the bins, you’ll leave it in your carry-on bag for less contact.

Also you can now bring a bottle of hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces in size.

“Indeed we are seeing an uptick in business travel,” Lisa Farbstein of the TSA said. “People who are going to family events, weddings, special events, vacation and what we’re really noticing is that people have not flown in a while, or aren’t frequent flyers, they’re not up on the rules and regulations.”

About 1,000 people are flying out of HIA each day. Nationwide it’s around 1.5 million people.