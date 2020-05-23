New TSA rules look to keep passengers healthy and lines moving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New TSA rules for flying not only help keep passengers healthy. They’ll also keep the lines moving at Harrisburg International Airport.

That means passengers will scan their own tickets instead of handing it to an agent, who will then be required to wash their hands before accepting the next ticket.

Passengers will be allowed to bring larger bottles of hand sanitizer up from 3 to 12 ounces and TSA asks travelers to pack their food for everyone to see.

The airport recommends all travelers visit TSA.gov before arriving to know the new rules and keep the lines moving.